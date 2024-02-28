



It’s been nearly two years since David J released an album under his own name, although the Bauhaus and Love and Rockets co-founder has kept busy as ever with collaborations and live shows. As if to make up for the long absence, he’s announced the release of a new triple album collection, tited Tracks From the Attic, with today’s reveal of “Oh No! Not Another Songwriter!” serving as the introductory single, along with the video directed by Julia Sinelnikova. “These recordings were never meant for commercial release,” David J explains, as Tracks From the Attic compiles 34 hand-picked tracks culled literally from three shoeboxes of tapes in his attic full of audio sketches and demos, most of which were captured between 1984 and 2004 as “merely a form of notation,” “arresting ideas as they came to me,” “Butterflies caught in a jar, if you will… and now, they are set free to fly!” Originally part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale in 2023, several tracks were also made available to David J’s supporters on Patreon.







Due for release on May 3 via Independent Project Records, Tracks From the Attic is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the digital edition adds three bonus tracks. There will also be a Super Deluxe Box Set Art Edition limited to 70 copies, numbered and autographed, in translucent natural vinyl; also included in this set will be a limited edition artwork by David J, as well as the actual cassettes from his personal archive that were used to create the compilation.

David J will also be conducting a tour of the west coast in support of Tracks From the Attic, beginning on the release date of May 3 with a performance in Portland, OR at the Bodekcer Foundation. As a tiered ticketed event, Enter the Attic: an Evening with David J will be a two-part live show with a solo acoustic performance to be followed by a full band; the event will also feature an interview, a Q&A moderated by Jeffrey Clark (Independent Project Records, Shiva Burlesque), a screening of music videos, and an art gallery, with all the proceedings to be livestreamed for 48 hours. Tickets and full tour dates will be announced soon.





David J

Independent Project Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)