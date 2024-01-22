



14 years after the end of his previous band, Pedro Lima – a.k.a. Pete Miles – strikes out on his own under the moniker of Dark Miles, having unveiled his debut single and music video, titeld “Your Heart is an Empty Street.” The band sees the artist drawing further on such darkly alternative influences as David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Peter Murphy, Mark Lanegan, and more, stemming from a burst of creativity during the pandemic; with the debut 10 Miles into the Dark album due to arrive later in 2024, Dark Miles aims to pay homage to these ’80s and ’90s influences “beyond the heavier spectrum of rock,” as well as to send listeners on “a journey into the depths of the soul, guided by the sound of a generation that stands the test of time.” The album was produced by Paulo Praça (The Gift), mixed by André Indiana, and mastered by Mário Barreiros; it also features instrumental contributions from saxophonist Paul Gravato and keyboardist Eurico Amorim (both of Pedro Abrunhosa), drummers Bruno Oliveira (Os Azeitonas) and Sérgio Silva (Expensive Soul), and guitarist Miguel Martins (Zen), with André Indiana also providing guitars, bass, and synth. Pete Miles had spent six years fronting MOSH, one of the more prominent bands in the Portuguese underground rock scene before its dissolution in 2010. Available now on Bandcamp, “Your Heart is an Empty Street” was released digitally on November 19, 2023, while the accompanying video, directed by Paulo Pinto and featuring Ana Sampaio e Maia, made its premiere on Friday, January 19.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)