



Kremwerk has been a staple of the Seattle nightlife for a decade, serving as a primary hub for dark alternative, queer and drag culture, and progressive electronic music. Now, the venue will be hosting the inaugural Dark Komplex 2024, a two-night event focusing on dark dance music in the realms of goth, electro/EBM, industrial, synthpop, darkwave, and all points in between. Taking place on August 30 and 31, the festival event will feature performances by Korine, KANGA, Body of Light, Xibling, Street Fever, Nuda, Male Tears, and Dancing Plague; participating DJs include the Cry Now Cry Later crew, along with Shane Aungst and Jasyn Bangert (God Module, Hexheart) holding a special edition of their monthly SIN dance BDSM/fetish night, plus several guest DJs and local vendors. Tickets and full information on the event, venue, and bands can be found on the festival website and the Facebook event page.





