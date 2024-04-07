



Although the band seemed to call it quits in 2012, it was the group’s output in the ’80s and ’90s that made INXS one of the top new wave rock and pop acts ever to emerge from Australia, so much of which can be attributed to the rock star swagger and dramatic presence of vocalist Michael Hutchence. Even after taking his own life in 1997, his legacy has persisted with the posthumous release of a self-titled solo album in 1999, and 2019’s Mystify, which served as a companion to the documentary of the same title; however, it was The Last Rockstar – released only in Australia and New Zealand in 2017 – that would prove to be a precursor to the new single, “One Way,” produced by renowned producer/engineer/remixer Danny Saber. “I have been working towards bringing this music to the public for over 20 years,” Saber states, having been working with a number of demos and recorded snippets left by Hutchence that were discovered in a London tape locker in 2006, many of which were revealed in portions and unmastered versions in the aforementioned The Last Rockstar. Released on Friday, April 5, via Boss Sonics, “One Way” was crafted by Saber using a capella vocal recordings, with the producer explaining, “One of the fundamental reasons for releasing this music is to allow the fans to hear Michael’s voice on something new and fresh, offering a glimpse into what might have been, and, in turn, reawakening millions of people who may have simply forgotten about him.” Following the release of his It’s Great When You’re Straight album in 1995, Saber began a friendship with Hutchence when the singer approached him to find the right sound for his own solo output. Saber states, “I have come to a better understanding of what happened to Michael and why,” and that “hopefully, we can shift the focus to how he lived and not how he died.”





Michael Hutchence

Danny Saber/Boss Sonics

INXS

Ilker Yücel