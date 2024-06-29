



Daniel Ouellette has long established himself as a prominent illustrator and production designer, as well as helming his own music, with the forthcoming Otherworld (When the Wolfbane Blooms) being his latest outing. Due for release on July 7 via Meanie Jeannie Records, the record presents seven tracks of Ouellette’s brand of darkwave, described as “a multilingual collection of new wave art pop songs,” drawing influence from such characters as Rip Van Wiinkle and Wednesday Addams, as well as the classic horror figures of Boris Karloff, Vincent Price, and Bela Lugosi. Produced by Ouellette in collaboration with Elizabeth Lorrey, Otherworld features guest vocals by Anne Marie Costa, cover art by Beth Caruso, and mastering by Peter Linnane at Patch Hll Audio. Sunday, June 30 will see the premiere of two music videos from the album for “Devotion” and “Lustrous” at 8:00pm and 8:15pm EST, respectively, while a Bandcamp listening party will be held on the release date of July 7 at 7:00pm EST. Otherworld follows up on 2022’s El Sal​ó​n (A Happy Home is a Haunted Home), with the “Run, Darling, Run! (Why Not Wear Something That Sparkles in the Night​?​)” single released in the interim on October 17, 2023. Ouellette has produced and directed videos for the likes of Fun Never Starts, Cold Expectations, and several artists on the Red on Red Records roster, as well as having shared the stage with Fun Never Starts, Cryogen Second, Ghost Painted Sky, and Ego Likeness.

Daniel Ouellette

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)