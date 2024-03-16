



Following up on the band’s Slavery For You EP, Damned to Downfall has revealed a new single and music video for “Last Man Falling.” Written by vocalist/guitarist/programmer Marcus Dahl, the song is a prime example of the Swedish band’s brand of industrial/metal, combining elements of EBM and aggrotech with extreme forms of black and death metal; the accompanying lyric video, also created by Dahl, mirrors the song’s themes of mankind’s ultimate fate, doomed to constant warfare and apocalypse . Such topics have been explored in previous efforts by Damned to Downfall, from the 2021 Embrace Your Extinction debut right down to the band’s very name. “Last Man Falling” was released on March 14 and is available digitally via Bandcamp, with Damned to Downfall promising more music as the year progresses.









Damned to Downfall

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)