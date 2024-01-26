



After releasing the “Robrash” single this past December, Dais Records makes good on the label’s signing of TR/ST with today’s surprise reveal of a new self-titled EP from the Los Angeles-based artist. The EP features five songs, including the aforementioned “Robrash,” an official release of fan favorite “Slug,” and a cover of the Pet Shop Boys 1990 classic “Being Boring,” which features Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters). Furthermore, “Run” sees TR/ST collaborating with hyperpop artist Cecile Believe, with Alfons commenting that the EP is just a taste of the forthcoming studio album he is currently working on, promising that it will be “Bigger, better, beautiful, and buried in mud.” TR/ST was released today, January 26, via Dais Records and is available digitally via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore; the as yet untitled album will follow up on 2019’s Destroyer. TR/ST will be performing at the Cruel World Festival on May 11 in Pasadena, CA, sharing the stage with Duran Duran, Interpol, Blondie, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Gary Numan, MINISTRY, ADULT., and more.





TR/ST

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dais Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)