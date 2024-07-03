



Nicklas Stenemo and Christian Hutchinson Berg – the Swedish synthpop duo known as KITE – have been steadily building their profile over the past 16 years, releasing numerous singles, which have now been compiled into what will be the band’s full-length debut. VII is so titled as the album focuses on KITE’s seven-inch singles, along with several original mixes, totalling 14 tracks; due for release on August 9 via Dais Records, VII is available to pre-order now on Bandcamp and the Dais webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter appearing in standard black, transparent yellow, and blue and black splatter variants. The album also features collaborations with Blanck Mass, Anna von Hausswolff, and Henric de la Cour; Stenemo and Berg had served in other groups prior to forming KITE in Malmö in the mid-’00s, now based in Stockholm and continuing to eschew publicity in favor of letting the music and live performances speak for the band.





