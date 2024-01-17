



Noel Skum – a.k.a. Andrew Clinco of Drab Majesty – has effectively transitioned VR Sex away from psychedelic post-punk solo act to a fully fledge band in its own right, with Hard Copy announced as the group’s latest album. Mixed by guitarist Mike Kriebel, and preceded by the “Real Doll Time” single, the dense and grungy sound stems from what Skum describes as “that classic thing of a band making the exact record they want without any interference.” With sordid themes of lust and avarice, delinquency and romance ruined amid the grit and grime of urban dreams, the album’s title of Hard Copy refers to the dichotomy of “facsimile and the real thing,” each presenting positive and negative qualities; furthermore, the record is markedly free of plug-ins in favor of tracking instruments directly into the board with amplification and effects added afterward to achieve Skum’s goal “to load up every take with as much sound as possible in one pass.” Following up on 2022’s Rough Dimension, Hard Copy is due for release on MArch 22 via Dais Records, with pre-orders available now through Bandcamp and the label’s webstore in digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl formats – the latter appears in multiple limited edition variants, including glow in the dark (200 copies), black in clear (500 copies), black ice (800 copies), and standard black.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)