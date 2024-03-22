



It has been a full decade since Cyferdyne released its last full-length album, but it isn’t as if the dark electro act hasn’t kept busy with several singles to hint at more to come. Now, the day is arriving on May 10 with the band’s forthcoming Exodus album; written and produced by the trio of Adam Higginson, Andy McBain, and Steven Houghton, and with artwork by Vlad McNeally of Kallisti:Design, the new album picks up where 2012’s Genesys left off, culminating biblical themes of regret and finality, which the group explains may be indicative of a “farewell.” Even as the album presents a step into more mature songwriting and production, Cyferdyne hints that Exodus may turn out to be the band’s final recording. The album features the previously released “Static” and “Breathe Deeper” singles – first revealed in 2022 and 2020, respectively – remixed into “far more elaborate and lengthier original arrangements.” Exodus will be released via Digital World Audio in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp, where the possibly prophetically titled “Nothing Lasts Forever” can be previewed.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)