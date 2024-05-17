



Even as the band spearheaded Glitch Mode Recordings to become a prime hub of creativity in the Chicago music scene, Cyanotic has over the years delivered “angry robot music” with such fellow indie imprints as Cracknation, Bit Riot Recordings, and now Brutal Resonance Records. The label has announced the release of Retrospecticus, a “best of” collection spanning Cyanotic’s first 25 years; planned as a limited edition vinyl pressing with 100 initial copies of each volume, the album will feature new and alternate mixes created exclusively for the band’s 2024 tour as support for KMFDM, along with several demo mixes that had been previously unreleased. Further details for Retrospecticus will be revealed leading up to the project’s release date this fall, as well as T-shirts and other merch designed by Psyklon Industries. Cyanotic’s most recent release of new material, 2023’s The After Effect, went on to receive widespread acclaim and also landed a spot in ReGen ‘s Top 50 Albums of 2023.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)