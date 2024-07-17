From her most recent EP release, post-punk and goth/rock artist Heather Galipo – a.k.a. CrowJane – has revealed a music video for “Nomad.” Directed by Davy Pelletier and utilizing drone footage shot by Brendan O’Neal in France, the video was filmed at a European castle to capture the somber tone and ethereal atmosphere of the track, all edited by Eli Leonard to evoke such cinematic classics as Nosferatu and The Phantom of the Opera. As a makeup artist, Galipo and crew had been working and living in the castle when O’Neal suggested shooting the video during time off. “Nomad” was selected as the most appropriate song for the scenery, its lyrical themes touching on endless war, climate change, and the gradual destruction of the planet, with Galipo stating, “If the universe doesn’t kill off humanity, maybe we will just cause our own extinction.”
The Bound to Me EP was released on November 14, 2023, following up on CrowJane’s 2020 Mater Dolorosa debut. Since the EP’s release, she has also released the “Savage” single and a cover of Tones on Tail’s “Real Life.” CrowJane is currently performing a series of North American dates throughout July, with a full listing of dates and ticket links available via her website. Galipo also hails from a background in visual arts, focusing on dark surrealism and horror; as a makeup artist, she has worked such titles as Star Trek: Picard, The Orville, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Last of Us: Part II, Mulan, and American Horror Stories.
CrowJane
Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Kitten Robot Records
Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)