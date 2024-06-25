



After the anti-sexist fury of her previous single, Heather Galipo’s latest single under the banner of CrowJane pays homage to post-punk icons Tones on Tail with a cover of the band’s “Real Life.” Taking on a more orchestral flair in place of the original version’s bright 12-string guitar and bass, with Blaine L. Reininger (Tuxedomoon) adding violin alongside classical string plugins, CrowJane’s rendition sees Galipo employing various vocal techniques and imbuing her own meaning on the song’s lyrical qualities. Already one of the more reflective songs in Tones on Tail’s catalog, Galipo explains that “Real Life” resonates with her in ways the band may not have intended; switching the gender pronouns from “me” to “him,” she says further, “I can take the words of this song and have it resonate in a political way, real life vs fantasy, romantic relationships, the grim side of life, etc.” Produced by regular collaborator Paul Roessler (The Screamers, Nina Hagan, Josie Cotton), CrowJane’s cover of “Real Life” was released today, June 25, via Kitten Robot Records, available via most major digital outlets. The cover has earned the praise of original songwriter and Tones on Tail co-founder Daniel Ash, who states, “What I like most about this version is the instrumentation, especially the wonderful string arrangements. Great job!”







“Real Life” follows up on CrowJane’s “Savage” single released on May 14, and her Bound to Me EP this past November. CrowJane will embark on a series of live dates from July 11-29, performing in San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the artist’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)