



CrazySane Records has announced the release of Descalator, the debut studio album from Berlin-based trio Death By Gong, with the video for “Troy Toy” serving as its second single. Directed by Nicolai Hildebrandt, the video mirrors the band’s aesthetic of slow, shoegazing moods and synthetic textures, with lyrical themes touching on all facets of humanity’s decline; moving through the claustrophobic zero-gravity corridors of a sterile but disturbed station, we gradually move to the open airlock and enter the vacuum of space, the song wrought with tension and vulnerability. “I was initially unsure about the song being on the album because it sounds so different,” states guitarist/vocalist Jobst M. Feit, “Now, I am really happy that we picked it as the opening track. It acts like a gateway into the album, as it sounds so soft and innocent, meanwhile being very dystopian on the lyrical level.”







“Troy Toy” is the opening track to Descalator, following up on the “Heavy Air” single and video; produced by Peter Voigtmann at Die Mühle in Gyhum, and mixed and mastered by Joe Joaquin at Custom Mojo MK III in Ulm, the album is due to arrive via CrazySane Records on August 15 in digital and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp. The band is comprised of Feit, Voigtmann, and Chris Breuer, the trio citing the influence of My Bloody Valentine, Portishead, Elliott Smith, Failure, and Torche. Reit is also a member of Leipzig post-rock/post-hardcore act Radare with Fabian Bremer, who provided graphic design for Descalator; Voigtmann is the mastermind behind SHRVL, having previously been a member of The Ocean, while Breuer has played in Zahn, Heads., Llynch, The Ocean, and is the founder of CrazySane Records. Death By Gong has also announced a series of European tour dates from October 26 to November 1; a full listing of dates is available via the band’s website.









