



Corvin’s Breed has been making a powerful showing in industrial/metal over the past 10 years, having recently served as a support act on Psyclon Nine’s To Hell and Back Tour. Now, the band has revealed a new single and music video for “Straight to the Curb” as the first taste of the Providence band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Misanthropy; shot, edited, and co-directed by Seven Dunbar, the darkly hallucinatory video features performances by Ryan Lynch and Monique McIntosh. Produced by Psyclon Nine’s Nero Bellum, Misanthropy is due for release on March 14, and is now available for digital pre-order via Bandcamp.









