



Stories about going to California, particularly Los Angeles and Hollywood, in search of stardom have been abundant, but perhaps less common are those tales of escaping the mythic allure of the west coast. But then, Corlyx is not the ordinary group as Caitlin Stokes and Brandon Ashley have forged their own electrified and grungy darkwave vibe, with “The Ghost of the West Coast” being but the latest example; released today, January 6, via Out of Line Music and available digitally on Bandcamp, the single sees Ashley taking the band’s ’80s and ’90s predilections even further into the past, infusing “’70s style guitars” to achieve an even deeper exploration of the history of underground music, with bass provided by Davide Rocco. Furthermore, Stokes explains that the song “is the story of our escape from Los Angeles,” a last minute move that represented Corlyx searching for a new identity; “That city gave us so much, good and bad, thrilling and heartbreaking,” she continues, “the city of Angels will always be the ghost of our former selves.” The accompanying video was directed and edited by Stokes. “The Ghost of the West Coast” follows up on the November release of “Kill Cave,” which saw Corlyx collaborating with Suzi Sabotage.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)