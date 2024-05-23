



Several months since the duo waved goodbye to the West Coast, the latest single from Corlyx sees the band heading into darker territory. Of “The Sacrifice,” vocalist/lyricist Caitlin Stokes says the song to be a euphemism for the destruction of nature and Mother Earth, explaining that she “wanted to tell a story of a forest witch who was wrongfully murdered and resurrects to seek her revenge.” Directed and edited by Stokes, the accompanying music video further presents this story as she writhes wrathfully in a blackened woodland, with guitarist Brandon Ashley adding, “Yes, we actually used rain and thunder noises in the production, totally setting the mood and giving this track that ’90s spooky rock feel.” The video also incorporates footage of the band performing at Supersonic Records Paris, shot by Claudia Ruhnau, Nicole Carroll, and Stella Cavaglià, and featuring live bassist and longtime cohort Davide Rocco. Written, arranged, and produced by Stokes and Ashley, with the latter also responsible for the mixing and mastering, “The Sacrifice” was released today, May 23, via Out of Line Records and is now available on Bandcamp. Ashley comments further that “This song is a great combination of post-punk with a tinge of gothic ’70s rock, working our way up to add as many flavors as possible for this next record.” The song marks the fourth single release from Corlyx after 2022’s Blood in the Disco, following up on this past January’s release of Ghost of the West Coast,” and 2023’s “Wasted and Alone” and “Kill Cave,” the latter of which featured a collaboration with Suzi Sabotage.









