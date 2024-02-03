



When they’re not performing as part of Alice Cooper’s band, Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper are blasting out their own adrenaline-fueled brand of rock & roll in Beastö Blancö. Now signed to COP International, the band has presented a new single, “Run For Your Life,” which sees the band working with Chris Harms of Lord of the Lost in the producer’s seat. With an anthemic chorus that COP calls “the perfect balance of raw power and infectious melodies,” the song presents encouragement in people’s worth and their ability to persevere; commenting on the track, Cooper states, “‘Run For Your Life’ is a track about stamina – the sheer force of will it takes to dig deep and run from any black holes sucking you in, to not be crushed by the destruction, but to run hard and fast… for your life.” Accompanying the single is a music video directed by Cooper, depicting the song’s themes with a sci-fi narrative about a cybernetic “Machine Girl” being held prisoner by an evil space overlord known as MAX, the band protraying “Deep Space Rock & Roll Mercenaries” on a rescue mission. “Run For Your Life” offers the first taste of Beastö Blancö’s forthcoming album, Kinetica due to arrive later in 2024 via COP International. Calico Cooper is the daughter of Alice Cooper, with Chuck Garric serving as the legendary shock rocker’s longtime bassist; Garric formed Beastö Blancö with “Brother” Chris Latham, the two performing guitars in the band, rounded out by bassist Jan LeGrow and drummer Sean Sellers. Of the band’s signing to COP International, label head Christian Petke states, “Beastö Blancö’s musicianship and professionalism is just mind-blowing. I am absolutely in love with their sound and energy; here is a band that effortlessly combines deep rock & roll roots with 21st century attitude and technology.” Furthermore, the band is scheduled to perform at several European festivals in the summer, including Wacken, Ur Rock, and Plage Noire.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)