



Electro/industrial and darkwave duo Collide has announced that a new album will be arriving this summer, titled The Darkness Forever. Following up on 2009’s These Eyes Before, the new album sees kaRIN and Statik placing their own stamp on a selection of covers, preceded by last year’s “Unholy” single in which the band paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community with a rendition of the Sam Smith and Kim Petras hit. Other songs on the forthcoming release include songs by Peter Gabriel, Björk, The Velvet Underground, Elton John, Portishead, Nirvana, Muse, Fiona Apple, and more. Pre-orders for The Darkness Forever can be found via Collide’s website, with the first 250 physical orders featuring the CD, a poster, and card, all signed by the band; other bundles include the album in digital and CD formats, as well as T-shirts, and the instrumental-only download companion. The Darkness Forever marks Collide’s fourteenth studio release, due to arrive on July 16,

Collide





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)