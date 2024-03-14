



12 years and still going strong, ColdWaves has announced the first details of this year’s event, taking place September 27-29 in Chicago. Considered by many in the electro, industrial, and post-punk scene to be more of a family reunion than a festival, the event continues to bridge together generations of old and new acts, while also honoring the memory of Jamie Duffy and the many others that have been lost over the years. Returning from past ColdWaves events for this year will be PIG, Drab Majesty, I Ya Toyah, A Split Second, Korine, Curse Mackey, Male Tears, Paul Barker, and Cocksure; newcomers to the festivities include Clan of Xymox, SRSQ, Attrition, Carrellee, Houses of Heaven, Urban Heat, and The Cassandra Complex; the full schedule of band performances and DJs will be announced at a later time, with tickets for single-day general admission and V.I.P. packages to go on sale on March 22 at 10:00am CT. Friday, March 15 will see a limited run of discount three-day tickets going on sale at 10:00m CT. Links and additional info can be found on the ColdWaves website.





