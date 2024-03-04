



Sunday, March 3 saw that release of Resist, the third full-length studio effort from u.K. act Mark E Moon. Spearheaded by the “Dark Love” and “Daemons” singles, the album presents the band’s signature mix of synthpop, gothic and darkwave, post-punk, and dark electro with themes of mental anguish derived from love and loss; “We enter the twilight worlds of lovelorn protagonists, fighting to come to terms with existential wants and needs,” the band explains, “We bare witness to the dark and sorrowful, the piteously deluded, and the tentatively hopeful in a shadow realm of hopelessness.” Written, recorded, and produced by Mark E Moon, Resist follows up on 2022’s Lux Vindictae, and is now available via Cold Transmission Music in digital, CD, and transparent purple vinyl formats; the album features guest appearances by Slade Templeton (Crying Vessel, Dead Astronauts) performing Duduk on “Dark Love,” and regular Mark E Moon collaborator Kieran Ball performing a guitar solo on “Hearts Keep Bleeding.”





