July 28 saw the premiere of As Above So Below, the first full-length album from Berlin-based artist Del Darkwave under the moniker of Deus Ex Lumina. Having spent the last four years focused on singles, EPs, and other projects, the album explores themes of resilience and interconnectedness across 18 tracks, several of which are remastered version of previously released songs – among them are “I’m Ready to Go,” “We Are Dead Tonight,” “Addicted to Your Pain,” “Fight Back!,” “Black Lipstick,” “Take Me Away,” “Dark Days,” “Black Road,” and “Revelation 12:9.” Deus Ex Lumina premiered the album at Amphi Festival in Cologne, with As Above So Below released two days prior via Cold Transmission Music; the album is now available on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)