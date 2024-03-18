



Dark electro/post-punk act Cold Cave had a busy year in 2023 touring not only as headliners, but as the support act for luminaries like The Cult and Depeche Mode. Now, the duo of Wes Eisold and Amy Lee has unveiled “She Reigns Down” as the band’s latest offering, marking the first newly recorded material from Cold Cave since 2021’s Fate in Seven Lessons album; since then, the band also unveiled a cover of Psychic TV’s “Godstar” in 2022 and the “You Really Could Have Had It All” single in 2023; additionally, Eisold had released the “Dedicated to the Next World” and “Self Check-Out” singles from his hardcore/punk side project American Nightmare. Cold Cave has announced that more new material will be revealed throughout the year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)