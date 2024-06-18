



“Hourglass” marks the fourth single from dark electro/post-punk outfit Cold Cave in 2024, the song offering up a nostalgic trip through the shoegazing atmospheres of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Described as a sort of anthem for an endless and eternal summer, the song sees Wesley Eisold and Amy Lee vocalizing a coming-of-age love story that recalls the likes of Republic-era New Order, complete with an overdriven bass guitar solo. Now available via Bandcamp, “Hourglass” follows up on “Blackberries,” “Shadow Dance,” and “She Reigns Down,” with Cold Cave also gearing up for a string of North American tour dates this fall; “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it,” the band says, “Sometimes touring takes center stage and we miss the thrill of creativity.” The North American dates run from September 20 to October 11, with stops including San Diego, San Francisco, Brooklyn, Chicago, Phoenix, and more; these dates follow a short run of dates in South America from September 5-8. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on the Cold Cave website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)