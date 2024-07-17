



Cold Cave has been teasing the possibility of a new album with a series of single releases throughout 2024; now, the dark electro/post-punk band is making good on the promise with the announcement of Passion Depression. Calling the album “protest music against the war within and without,” the album follows up on 2021’s Fate in Seven Lessons, with themes surrounding the need for spiritual depth in a world manipulated by mass media; also calling it “icy synthpop for the hot blooded,” the album features the aforementioned singles “She Reigns Down,” “Shadow Dance,” “Blackberries,” and “Hourglass,” along with four additional tracks to be revealed closer to the release date of October 15. Pre-orders for Passion Depression in digital, vinyl, and cassette formats are now available via Bandcamp and the Heartworm webstore. Cold Cave will be touring South America from September 5-8 before coming back to North America from September 20 to October 11, followed by a U.K. appearance at London’s 02 Forum on October 27, and then at Substance Festival in Los Angeles on November 2; a full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on the Cold Cave website.





Cold Cave

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Heartworm Press

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)