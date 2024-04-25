



Nearly every record label has at least dabbled in tribute compilations, usually more as a showcase of the imprint’s artist roster, but Coitus Interruptus Productions has earned a sizeable reputation for being entirely devoted to the practice in an effort to honor those underrepresented bands and musicians worthy of praise. Among them is London new wave and art rock act Talk Talk, with the label announcing the May 3 release of Yesterday’s Favourite; mastered by Jasyn Bangert (God Module, Hexheart), the album features 16 renditions of Talk Talk classics as interpreted by the likes of The Blue Hour, G.W. Childs IV, Johnny Tupolev, SØLVE, NØIR vs. Silver Walks, VEiiLa, Krate with Vaselyne’s Yvette Winkler, IDLΞYES, Codename:Lola, Terminal, and more. Furthermore, the cover art designed by Eleven12 Design & Photography‘s Greg Rolfes emulates the art style of James Marsh, who had created the artwork for all five of Talk Talk’s full-length studio albums. As with all of the label’s releases, Yesterday’s Favourite (A Tribute to Talk Talk) will be available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with 100% of the proceeds to support future releases from Coitus Interruptus Productions. Past compilations from the label have paid tribute to the likes of A Perfect Circle, Killing Joke, The Psychedelic Furs, Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail, COIL, Fad Gadget, Cabaret Voltaire, and more.







Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist/pianist Mark Hollis, drummer Lee Harris, bassist Paul Webb, and keyboardist Simon Brenner, Talk Talk navigated the next decade with a sound that shifted through numerous styles – incorporating elements of synthpop, new wave, and eventually post-rock. Brenner would depart from the band after the release of the 1982 debut The Party’s Over, with the remaining trio continuing to work with numerous guest and session musicians like guitarist Robbie McIntosh (The Pretenders, Roger Daltrey, Paul McCartney), jazz trumpeter Henry Lowther, bassist Phil Spalding (Mike Oldfield, GTR, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark), multi-instrumentalist Alan Gorrie (Average White Band), drummer Martin Ditcham (Status Quo, Everything But the Girl), guitarist David Rhodes (Peter Gabriel), Steve Winwood (Traffic, Blind Faith), and notable producers like Timothy Alan Friese-Greene (Heligoland), Colin Thurston (David Bowie, Duran Duran), and Rhett Davies (Roxy Music, King Crimson, Wang Chung). Talk Talk disbanded in 1991, with Hollis continuing to work as a solo artist before retiring from music in the early 2000s; he died in February of 2019 from cancer at the age of 64. Harris and Webb (also known as Rustin Man) would work together in .O.rang, with both collaborating with Beth Gibbons (Portishead), and continuing in various other projects.

