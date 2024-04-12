



Ivan Pavlov – a.k.a. Frankie Gothard – has driven CoH through numerous pathways of auditory exploration and collaboration, famously working with the likes of COIL, Cosey Fanni Tutti, designer Ann Demeulemeester, and filmmaker Gaspar Noé. Now, he is adding Eurasian indie artist William Laut to those ranks with the announcement of a new EP; fronted by Laut’s crooning pop/rock vocals, the EP offers up a mix of styles – from darkly ambient pop to minimal rhythmic atmospheres, evocative of Gothard’s aforementioned collaborations with COIL – with “Not the Day” serving as the introductory single. A music video for the track featuring Joe Orrach and directed by Anna Matveeva was revealed on February 20, while the follow-up video for “Lost & Found” will be released on April 23. The Will Laut EP is due for digital release on May 31 via Wavetrap, with pre-orders available via all major digital outlets, including Bandcamp.









CoH

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Will Laut

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Wavtrap

Website, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)