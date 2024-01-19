



The duo of producer Alexander and singer/songwriter Ann – collectively known as Close to Monday – has unveiled the music video for their latest single, “First Class.” Stylistically, the song is a darker, more atmospheric effort that strays from the four-on-the-floor energy of the band’s previous singles, appropriate for the lyrical metaphors of a man who allows his material greed and ambitions to turn him into a monster, now trapped in the luxury of an airplane’s first class. “Every track we create is born from observation and experience, drawing inspiration from our own emotions and the world around us,” the band comments, “Perhaps you’ve witnessed impeccably dressed individuals stepping into extravagantly expensive cars without a trace of happiness on their faces. Their opulence and coolness, far from being a sanctuary, are more like a self-imposed cage. They;ve willingly confined themselves, throwing away the key, making it impossible to unlock from within or without. It’s a genuine tragedy, and this track delves into that narrative.” In contrast, the accompanying video is a more somber and spartan affair that focuses on the performance of the song, “aimed to capture the raw emotions” and “emphasizing the interplay of sound and the game of light and shadows,” shot by Close to Monday’s video team in a confined art space.







“First Class” follows up on the “Lie,” “Colors,” and “Nothing to Hide” singles; videos for “Guns” and “Split” had earned recognition at international festivals in London, Rome, and Paris, while albums like 2021’s Interference and 2022’s Secret Wishes had each earned a Top 3 spot in the Deutsche Alternative Charts.

Close to Monday

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)