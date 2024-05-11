



“We perceive our phantoms, we communicate with them, and we take responsibility for them, understanding that they have just as much right to existence as we do.” So explains Close to Monday about the electro-pop duo’s latest single, “Phantom,” which sees Ann and Alexander exploring introspective aspects of the human psyche; thematically, the song addresses the need to make peace with personal demons, to embrace the darker and more primal facets of ourselves. With a signature blend of vintage synthesizers with ethereal melodies and emotive lyrics, the song is part of the band’s continuous series of single releases, following up on “Stranger” this past March, and January’s “First Class.” “Phantom” is now available to stream on Spotify, with more single releases planned throughout 2024.





Close to Monday

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)