



To call Claudio Simonetti an icon would be putting it mildly, having provided with progressive rock band Goblin the inimitable musical scores to numerous horror classics. Among them is 1978’s Dawn of the Dead, which Simonetti and his iteration of Goblin to perform the score in its entirety for three exclusive U.S. dates; accompanied by screenings of the movie, the performances celebrate the 45th anniversary of the zombie horror classic, which returned to theaters this past month. These three dates will take place at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on May 24, The Paramount Theatre in Austin on May 27, and finally the City Winery in New York City on May 30, with tickets available now via Tone Deaf Touring and in association with Suspiria Promotions. Simonetti states that these three shows will be the final time he and Goblin perform Dawn of the Dead live, with no further dates to be added, and with each show including a short “Best Of” set. Rounding out Simonetti’s Goblin (a.k.a. Daemonia) is guitarist Daniele Amador, bassist Cecilia Nappo, and drummer Federico Maragoni, with Simonetti responsible for all keyboards; another version of Goblin exists featuring keyboardists Maurizio Guarini and Aidan Zammit, bassist Fabio Pignatelli, and drummer Agostino Marangola, while guitarist and band leader Massimo Morante died in 2022 – along with Simonetti, Morante and Pignatelli were members of the band’s original incarnation.







Dawn of the Dead marked the second entry in Romero’s renowned zombie series – beginning in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead, and followed by Day of the Dead in 1985, Land of the Dead in 2006, Diary of the Dead in 2007, and finally 2009’s Survival of the Dead, the latter being Romero’s final directorial effort before his death in 2017 at the age of 77; Lucio Fulci’s Zombi 2 was an unofficial sequel (the original having been titled Zombi in Italy), while 2004 saw the Dawn of the Dead remake by Zack Snyder.

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, IMDB

Tone Deaf Touring

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Suspiria Promotions

Website, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)