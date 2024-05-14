



As the longstanding goth/rock sensation prepares to release a new album, Clan of Xymox has announced dates for the X-Odus Tour of North America. With electro/industrial rockers Curse Mackey and SINE once again providing support, the two week run from June 14-June 29 will take the three bands through multiple stopes in Texas, Florida, and California, as well as Atlanta and New Orleans; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Clan of Xymox website, with VIP meet and greets also available here. The X-Odus Tour celebrates the release of Clan of Xymox’s eighteenth studio album, Exodus, due to arrive on June 7 via Metropolis Records; pre-orders for the record in digital, CD, and vinyl formats are available now on Bandcamp. Curse Mackey released his sophomore solo album Immoral Emporium on September 9, 2022 via Negative Gain Productions, with several remix singles from the album appearing in the interim by the likes of Steven OLaf, S​Ø​LVE, A Cloud of Ravens, PIG, kETvECTOR, Caustic, Chase Dobson, MVTANT, Tribe Tribes, Dread Risks, and SINE. Produced by Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen, SINE released Luxuria in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Re:Mission Entertainment and eMERGENCY hEARTS this past January.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)