



With the Berlin post-punk duo’s debut album released at the start of the month, Circolo Vizioso has revealed the music video for the title track, “Verrückt.” The song centers on themes of losing one’s sanity in “an even crazier world,” with the video’s concept depicting the isolation and alienation of an anonymous figure “using people and the space and time around them almost as disposable objects at a whim.” Shot and directed by Clement Thomann, the video also relied heavily on input from the actors involved to further convey the song’s meaning; the song also features Audrey Quillons on backing vocals, who also appears in the video alongside guitarist/bassist/vocalist Tony Scafidi as the bartender, and violinist/vocalist Paul Geigerzähler as “the mad man.”







“Verrückt” follows up on the previous singles “Walls” and “Choppy,” with all three featured on the Verrückt album, released on March 1. Written, performed, and produced by the duo of Geigerzähler and Scafidi, the album was mixed and mastered by Sascha Tilotta, and is available now digitally on Bandcamp; Verrückt follows Circolo Vizioso’s 2020 Isolation EP, with Geigerzähler and Scafidi primarily influenced by the sounds of the eastern European punk bands of the ’80s and ’90s, as well as the likes of Sonic Youth, Fugazi, and Blonde Redhead.





Circolo Vizioso

Ilker Yücel