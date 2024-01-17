



After releasing the Chronicles of Future Past album in 2022, ETVRNE made its live debut this past December with composer Michael Weeks and live keyboardist/percussionist, co-producer, and visual artist Derek Rush bringing to audiences the project’s vision of dungeon synth merged with neo-classical stylings. Now, the duo has announced two new live performances to take place on January 19 in Flemington, NJ and then on February 3 in Saranac Lake, NY; both nights will be delivering an extravaganza of esoteric industrial, darkly ambient soundscapes, and fantastical neo-folk with the Flemington show also featuring Luciform, Sole Svivr, and Earth-Rim Walker, while the Saranc Lake show will feature Pumpkin Witch and Doomfuck. Additional info and ticket links can be found on their respective Facebook event pages.







As Rush pushes forward with these shows, he will also be celebrating his past with the announcement of Embryonic, compiling material from his earliest recordings under the moniker of Dream into Dust, founded in the wake of his December solo project. Picking up where the 2022 release of his Watching For the Rain / Cocoon demo left off, Embryonic features remasters and recombinations of demos and sketches, all created on minimal and primitive gear – no new sounds or recordings were utilized, the album simply demonstrating Rush’s “years of improved skills and perspective.” Embryonic will be available digitally via the Chthonic Streams Bandcamp on February 2.

Rush also serves as the SysAdmin for industrial/noise act Compactor, with February 2 also seeing the arrival of reissues of 2016’s Basic and the 2017 Luxury split with Contraktor. Both had suffered production delays due to missing labels and the cassette decks being broken; as such, these issues have now been resolved, with both still available digitally.









