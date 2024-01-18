



The Children’s Crusade has begun its industrial and electro/rock campaign with the release of the music video for the “Mechanical Love” single. Written by founder, guitarist, and vocalist Jason Schmal, the song draws heavily on the sound of the Chicago underground to relate a tale about a love so unconditional and obsessive that it becomes mechanical; “That love doesn’t stop,” Schmal explains, “until the person or ‘machine’ breaks down or stops working.” The accompanying video was directed and edited by Tony Godinez, conceived with Schmal – the two being classmates at Columbia College Chicago – based on their mutual appreciation of punk and goth music and horror movies, the video also serving as a class project. Schmal originally founded the band as The News in 2020, rebranding it as The Children’s Crusade in 2022; rounding out the live band in the video are guitarist Max Hatlem and keyboardist Oscar Peck-Dorr, also classmates of Schmal’s. “Mechanical Love” offers the first taste of Black, Bruised, and Broken Down, the full-length album currently in production, its themes expanding on this first single’s themes; previous single releases include the instrumentals “Love You to Death” and “Stalker” in 2022, and “Confess” in 2023, a 2.0 version of which appears as the B-side accompaniment for “Mechanical Love.”









The Children’s Crusade

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)