



“What do I have to do to heal you out of me?” So asks Chelsea Wolfe with the release of her latest single, “Everything Turns Blue,” the final offering from her forthcoming album She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She. Released on January 17, complete with a visualizer directed by EFFIXX, the song follows the album’s themes of self-discovery following a long period of toxicity; “Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years,” the renowned “goth crooner” explains, “there are going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.” As such, the song presents a leap into unknown territory, befitting Wolfe’s own experimental style, which incorporates atmospheric blends of divergent genres. “Everything Turns Blue” was preceded by “Whispers in the Echo Chamber,” “Tunnel Lights,” and “Dusk,” all from the upcoming album.







She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She is due for release via Loma Vista Recordings on February 9. with pre-orders available on Bandcamp and the label’s webstore in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats; produced by Dave Sitek and mixed by Shawn Everett, the album follows up on 2019’s Birth of Violence, with contemplative themes of shedding the past and facing the uncertainty of the future resounding throughout. Wolfe calls the album “a reminder to look within, to remember that all the power you need resides there. Reach out to the selves, reach out to one other.”







After the album’s release, Wolfe will be embarking on a tour of North America, from February 27 to March 30; with support from Australian experimental noise act Divide and Dissolve, stops on the tour include San Diego, Phoenix, Silver Spring, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montréal, Toronto, and more. Wolfe will then perform at Roadburn Festival on April 18 in Tilburg, The Netherlands, and then at Heaven in London on April 21. She will then proceed on a European tour from May 29 to June 29, with stops including the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, the Mystic Festival in Gdansk, the Sideways Festival in Helsinki, as well as Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin, Paris, Prague, Vienna, Brussels, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Chelsea Wolfe’s website.

Chelsea Wolfe

Loma Vista Recordings

Divide and Dissolve

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)