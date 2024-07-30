



Chelsea Wolfe is striking while the iron is hot, having earlier this year released her highly acclaimed seventh album, and now following up with her new Undone EP. Serving as a remix companion to She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, the Boy Harsher remix of “House of Self-Undoing” in June offered an ambient and danceable synthwave rendition of the song as first taste of what the EP would behold. This has now been followed by today’s reveal of the remix of “Tunnel Lights” by ††† (Crosses), with Chino Moreno adding his vocals along with Shaun Lopez’s industrial beats. “We’ve known Chelsea since we both lived in Sacramento,” ††† says, “When we were approached to do this remix, it seemed like a perfect time to collaborate. We feel like our sounds work very well together.” Wolfe adds, “She Reaches Out… felt like the perfect record to have official remixes for since it’s themed so heavily with transformation,” with Undone also featuring remixes by Ash Koosha, Forest Swords, Full of Hell, and Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh). Now available for pre-order on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, the EP will be released on August 30 via Loma Vista Recordings.











In addition, Chelsea Wolfe has announced that she will be supporting Wardruna at Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 3, which will be followed by a tour of Ireland, U.K., and Europe from October 25 to November 18; stops on the tour include Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Brighton, Zurich, Montpellier, Athens, Ljubljana, Milan, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Chelsea Wolfe’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)