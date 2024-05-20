



Charlotte Wessels earned a notable reputation in gothic-tinged metal fronting such acts as Delain and To Elysium before embarking on her solo career, beginning with the two volumes of Tales From Six Feet Under in 2021 and 2022. Now, the Dutch singer/songerwriter is returning with her latest album, The Obsession, which sees her addressing personal challenges with OCD – the initial fear of obsessive thoughts, and the joy of coming to terms with them. “I’ve also started referring to the band as The Obsession,” Wessels explains, “because there were moments in the studio with them that truly reminded me of why I’m obsessed with making music in the first place.” Among the musicians involved in the album’s creation are ex-Delain band mates Timo Somers on guitar, bassist Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije, and Joey Marin de Boer on drums; also featured are pianist/keyboaridst Sophia Vernikov, cellist Elianne Anemaat, and arrangements by Vikram Shankar (Silent Skies, Pain of Salvation), with guest appearances by Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and Simone Simons (Epica).

Spearheading The Obsession is the video for “The Exorcism,” directed by Tim Tronckoe and Claire Stuart of Blond & Blauw Films. Written and produced by Wessels, she says of the song, “I’ve been thinking a lot about fears and behaviors I’ve had since I was a child, and how at certain moments in life I thought I’d overcome them for good, but they’d always rear their ugly heads again in time. I keep wondering why. Did I invite them back in?” Shes goes on to say that the song is a call for people facing similar challenges to hold on and send the demons away.







Mixed by Guido Aalbers (Muse, Coldplay) and mastered by Andy VanDette (Porcupine Tree, Dream Theater), The Obsession is due for release on September 20 via Napalm Records. Pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats – including an orange and red splatter variant limited to 200 copies – are now available.





Charlotte Wessels

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Napalm Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)