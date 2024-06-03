



With roots firmly planted in the sounds of the ’80s, London synthpop trio Testcard F has been steadily building its reputation through a stream of standalone singles, garnering the coveted attention of Cherry Red Records and the late John Peel. Today marks the release of the band’s latest single, titled “Anarchy,” in which songwriter Vince Rogers, Pete Roberts, and vocalist Ruth Roberts examine a character’s delight at meeting someone who alleviates her boredom with chaos. Lines like “The monotony, it has got to me again,” and “Nothing changed, then you arrived” resound amid popping electronic beats and classic analog tones sure to take listeners back in time. “Anarchy” is Testcard F’s third single of 2024, following “Norway in a Nutshell” and “Under 30.” The band was recently featured on Cherry Red Records’ Electrical Language four-disc boxed set alongside the likes of Chris and Cosey, The Human League, Edward Ka-Spel, Thomas Dolby, The Normal, Fad Gadget, and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.





Testcard F

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)