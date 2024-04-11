



“Resistance is always futile. What you resist persists.” Such is the assertion of Portland darkwave outfit Ceremony Shadows as the band reveals its latest single, titled “Resistance.” Mixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio at Distilleria Music, the song marks the band’s third single of 2024, following up on “Altars” and “Impetus.” The track addresses themes of overcoming limitations and self-doubt to accomplishing great things, that our greatest source of resistance is our own fear and procrastination; using that resistance as a tool, the band states, “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” Written and produced by the trio of Timo, Anastasia Poirier, and Jakub Jerzy, “Resistance” was released today, April 11.





