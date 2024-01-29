



January 25 saw the release of “Impetus,” the latest single from Portland darkwave trio Ceremony Shadows. Thematically, the song addresses notions of fear as a motivation for personal growth, with the trio of Timo, Anastasia Poirier, and Jakub Jerzy each approaching the track as a means to reflect and achieve their own desires for development; “We hope to inspire ourselves and others to stop hiding,” the band explains, encouraging listeners to embrace their gifts and their passions, to “take one small step toward your goals… then anoother, and another.” Produced and mixed by Ceremony Shadows, “Impetus” was also presented with an accompanying remix by Vyger and a club mix by Adam Stilson, the latter responsible for mastering all three; the song will be featured on the band’s forthcoming full-length album, due to arrive later in 2024.

Ceremony Shadows began as Timo’s experimental ambient project, eventually adding Poirier – a.k.a. Deep Dark Water – and Jerzy of -ism as vocalists to approach a more ritualist darkwave direction.













