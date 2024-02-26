



Since the 2021 release of the Czech goth/rock band’s Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep album, Cathedral in Flames has been focusing on shorter single releases, with “Pale Rider” being the latest. Produced by the legendary John Fryer and released on February 23, the song presents an occultish tale of a battle with cancer; as portrayed in the accompanying AI-enhanced music video, the band takes on the guise of Lovecraftian gunslingers, resurrected through eldritch esoteric rites, with visual and auditory references to Clint Eastwood, the intro sampled from his Oscar-winning film Unforgiven. “We’ve always loved and used the western aspects in our take on gothic rock and we’ve taken it to the max in ‘Pale Rider,'” states vocalist/lyricist Phil Lee Fall, with bassist/guitarist/composer Gatsby adding “I wrote a darkly gothic cowboy shuffle with an eerily demonic chorus. The mix was an uphill battle, with John having to dip into his reserves of patience a lot to be satisfied, but the result is worth it!” He goes on to cite the influence of renowned composer Ennio Morricone, who famously composed the scores to the “Dollars Trilogy” of A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, all starring Eastwood; Gatsby goes on to say that besides being a tribute to Morricone, “Pale Rider” will be the title track to the band’s forthcoming album.









