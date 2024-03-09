



It’s been three-and-a-half years since Burton C. Bell departed from Fear Factory, and the man has kept busy since then with numerous projects. Now, he has revealed the slow cybernetic menace of “ANTI-DROID” as his debut as a solo artist, which sees Bell collaborating with Stygian Sound maestro Alex Crescioni, who produced, mixed, and mastered the industrial/metal single. With lyrics like “never be destroyed by your own creation” and “I’d rather be dead than a slave to the factory,” the song is a clear declaration of Bell severing the ties of his past, the video directed and edited by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films to visually reflect the artist’s signature melding of the organic with the synthetic. Also appearing in the video are Henrik Linde, Fernando Padron, and Jorden Mitev.







Since the much publicized split from Fear Factory in September of 2020, Bell has focused on his atmospheric and experimental post-rock outfit Ascension of the Watchers, as well as making vocal appearances on recordings by The Silverblack, Pitchshifter, The Blood of Heroes, and covering “Du Hast” with drummer “Big Paul” Ferguson and guitarist/producer Mark Gemini Thwaite for Cleopatra Records’ 2023 compilation A Tribute to Rammstein; Bell also unveiled his Paradise Found photographic series at the Vincent Castiglia Gallery in 2023, focusing on his photos of abandoned industrial buildings and factories in Milton, Pennsylvania.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)