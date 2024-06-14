



Since making her debut in 2021, electro/industrial and dark synth cyberqueen Celina has been on a rapid ascension across numerous singles, three full albums, and even an audiobook soundtrack. Now, she has teamed up with Brutal Resonance Records for her fourth album, titled License For Violence, which the imprint states “just may be her magnum opus.” The album sees Celina pushing the limits of her sound with influences ranging from techno, industrial, trance, hip-hop, glitch, and more, culminating in a cinematic brand of cyberpunk; spearheaded by singles like “Nemesis,” “Hurt You More,” and “Chix Ready,” the latter of which features a collaboration with fellow ChixSquad members Nio and Mina. License For Violence is scheduled to arrive on June 24 via Brutal Resonance Records, with pre-orders available in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp. The album follows up on Past Perfect Future and Digital Warpaint, both released in 2021, and 2022’s Origins, as well as Celina’s soundtrack album for Anna Mocikat’s Space Punks book series.





Celina

Brutal Resonance /Brutal Resonance Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)