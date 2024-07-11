



There seems to be no stopping the “One Woman Army” known as I Ya Toyah as she announces the release of a new studio album, titled DRAMA. Mixed and co-produced by Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward, the album marks the artist’s first full-length release after 2018‘s Code Blue and its 2020 Reloaded remix companion, with “Denial” serving as its introductory single. Premiering today via Brutal Resonance , “Denial” presents the artist’s cynical observations of the current social landscape, calling it “a dramatic song calling out schematic behaviors that lead to pulling humans apart instead of bringing us together.” From the start, I Ya Toyah has proven to be a fierce advocate for mental wellness, suicide prevention, and human and animal rights; as such, the song is an anti-cancel culture anthem, while still calling for the masses to “do better, be better.” Of the song, Flakus states, “When I first heard the demo for ‘Denial,’ I knew it was the missing piece we needed for the album. It’s aggressive, driving, and full of melody! It’s a song to be played loud!”







DRAMA is due to be released on October 4, following up on I Ya Toyah’s highly acclaimed I Am the Fire EP, which was also mixed and co-produced by Flakus. This year has already seen I Ya Toyah sharing the stage with Orgy, Cold, and Horizon Theory on a North American tour, as well as appearing as a guest vocalist on Lockdown Sessions, the latest album from industrial/rock collective REVillusion, appearing on the “UNITE” and “King of Everything” singles; in 2023, she toured as the support act for Stabbing Westward. She will also be appearing at this year’s ColdWaves, along with PIG, Drab Majesty, SRSQ, Urban Heat, Korine, A Split Second, Cocksure, Clan of Xymox, The Cassandra Complex, Attrition, Curse Mackey, and more.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)