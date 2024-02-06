



San Francisco gothic/doom metal quartet Brume has revealed the video for “Jimmy,” the opening track from the band’s forthcoming album, Marten. Written by vocalist/bassist Susie McMullan, she explains that the song was written from the perspective of an angry wife married to a rockstar, who due to his excesses has now in middle-age become emotionally detached from not only his loved ones, but his fame and his very identity; “We all fall in love with the same characteristics that eventually drive us nuts,” McMullan comments, “I bet falling in love with a famous artist exacerbates that.”







Due for release on May 3 via Magnetic Eye Records, Marten marks the third studio album from Brume, following 2019’s Rabbits and 2017’s Rooster; founded as a trio in 2014, the band made its debut in 2015 with the Donkey EP. Marten is available to pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the album marking the band’s first to feature new fourth member Jackie Perez Gratz on cello and vocals joining McMullan, guitarist Jamie McCathie, and drummer Jordan Perkins Lewis. The album also features guest vocals by Laurie Shanaman (Ludicra, The Nuns of Telekinesis), and was engineered, recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Sonny DiPerri (Lord Huron, Portugal the Man, Emma Ruth Rundle).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)