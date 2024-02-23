



Anticipation has been running high for Velella Velella, the solo album debut from I:Scintilla vocalist Brittany Bindrim. “One Fixed Point” marks the third single after “Obelisk” and “Fever Dreams,” as the song presents Bindrim’s ethereal brand of dark pop with a dreamy narrative about infatuation and the depths one will traverse to satisfy it. As with “Obelisk,” the accompanying music video for “One Fixed Point” was shot by Simona Noreik with Bindrim, having made its premiere today, February 23.







Velella Velella is due for release via Metropolis Records on March 8. Produced and mixed by Matt McJunkins, and mastered by Ken “Hiwatt” Marshall, the album is available for pre-order now through Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The preceding “Fever Dreams” single was released on January 18, featuring a pair of supplementary “Hiwatt” remixes by Marshall. Bindrim will then perform an album release show on April 7 at Sleeping Village in Chicago with Panic Priest and DJ Jeff Moyer; tickets and additional info can be found here.







Furthermore, I:Scintilla is scheduled to perform at Crucible Madison in Madison, WI with I Ya Toyah and Sensuous Enemy; the event takes place on March 30, “No tickets, no fees, just pay at the door.” The band is also tapped to perform at this year’s Dark Force Fest, presented by VampireFreaks, in Parsippany, NJ; tickets and additional info are available via EventBrite.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)