



This past March saw the release of Velella Velella, the highly acclaimed solo debut from I:Scintilla vocalist Brittany Bindrim. Now, with “Volcano” slated to be the fourth single from the album, she has joined forces with Soundtrack Loops to call on fellow artists and producers to remix the song. The contest began on Thursday, May 16 and continuing until June 28, with the best remixes to be featured on the forthcoming Seastorm Maestros EP, to be released digitally via Metropolis Records; remixers already slated to be featured on the EP include Cyanotic, iVardensphere, Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, the Beta Machine), and Greg Panciera. Furthermore, the contest offers the chance to win a Nanobox | Lemondrop – a polyphonic granular mini-synthesizer from 1010 Music. Other prizes include additional merch and sound libraries; full details and registration for the contest can be found on the Soundtrack Loops website, while the full specs for the Lemondrop are available on the 1010 Music website. Velella Velella is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; previous singles from the album include “One Fixed Point,” “Obelisk,” and “Fever Dreams,” the latter of which was released as an EP featuring remixes by Ken “Hiwatt” Marshall.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)