



Following the release of the darkwave and gothic electro act’s debut album this past March, Brides has now unveiled a new single, titled “Napalm Jesus,” Available now via Produkt42 on Bandcamp with a widespread released planned for May 15, Brides founder Adrian Borgia explains that the song originated in a demo form during the production of the Doom Profits album, serving as “a fitting appendix to the album thematically speaking, while also nudging things along musically and production wise to where I’m at right now.” Borgia – a.k.a. Hide Tepes – is also known for his work in Carrion and as a member of MissFit Toys, with Brides first appearing in 2023 with a number of standalone singles eventually compiled into The Earth Defeats Me; Doom Profits followed as the official full-length debut, released in digital and CD formats on March 15. Along with the “Napalm Jesus” single, a cassette edition of Doom Profits arrived on May 7 via Violet Hour Transmissions (VHT), limited to 50 copies, each including a “Brides Gegen Nazis” (“Brides Against Nazis”) square patch. VHT says of Brides, “what they have built embodies the spirit of neo-expressionism, their work brimming with subterranean meaning throughout its soundscape and deceptive lyrical simplicity. The attentive listener will enjoy diving into the symbolism and references scattered throughout.” 20% of the profits from the cassette sales will be donated to the Duke Lemur Center, an organization dedicated to lemur conservation.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)