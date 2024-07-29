



After making an auspicious return late last year with a new video for 1998’s “Duvet,” rumors have abounded that English indie/alt. rock band Bôa would soon be announcing a new album. Now, the trio of Jasmine Rodgers, Alex Caird, and Lee Sullivan has confirmed that Whiplash will be arriving on October 18, with the title track serving as its latest single. “From the first moment in the rehearsal room, we were writing again,” Rodgers explains, stating that she had experienced a breakup in the midst of the songwriting period, leading to regrets, reflection, and eventual acceptance; “The song ‘Whiplash’ could be about breakups, but could also be the crazy ride Lee, Al, and I have been on,” she adds, with the Harris Alvi directed music video featuring the band in a live club performance, alongside acting performances by Harvey Quinn, Adele Marie, and Kirsty Smith.







Bôa began hinting at the new album earlier this year with the reveal of such songs as “Walk with Me,” “Beautiful & Broken,” and “Worry,” with the new material drawing on existential themes of cultural unrest and the personal highs and lows experienced by the band. Whiplash is due to arrive on October 18 via Nettwerk, and is now available for pre-order in digital format via Bandcamp; produced by Chris Zane (Jack Antonoff, Passion Pit, St. Lucia), this marks the first studio album from Bôa since the 2005 release of Get There, while a reissue of 2001’s Twilight was released in 2010, featuring the aforementioned “Duvet,” which had famously been used as the opening theme to the psychological cyberpunk anime Serial Experiments Lain.







Furthermore, Bôa will be embarking on their first-ever headlining tour of North America from September 11 to September 29, with every date already sold out; with support from Rocket and Sea Lemon on select dates, stops on the tour include San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, New York City, Boston, Portland, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. The band will then perform in the U.K. and Ireland from October 17 to October 29, with most of the dates also already sold out. A full listing of live dates can be found on Bôa’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)