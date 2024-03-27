



Having made an impression in the Chicago area for her entrancing and ritualistic live shows, Häxa will be releasing her Priestess debut EP this Friday, March 29, via Blvsphemy Records. Referring to her sound as “music for space witches,” Häxa began as an attempt to blend gritty synthwave digital with neo-folk and organic pagan atmospheres, drawing on the artist’s vision of a distant future in which nature supersedes technology. Through the EP’s three original tracks and four supplementary remixes, Priestess seeks to transport audiences “to celestial realms, inviting them to embrace the magic within the music.” Featured on the EP is the “Månen” single and its accompanying Monomorte remix, both originally released in 2022 to considerable acclaim, leading to Häxa’s signing with the Blvsphemy imprint; other remixes of the track are included by Deipnon, Jaywalker, Spooke-E, as well as the original tracks “The Hex” and “P4ӥ1¢,” along with a remix of the latter by CultChild. Pre-saves of the Priestess EP are available now via DistroKid. The band is comprised of songwriter/vocalist/producer/”Space Witch” Heather Häxa, sometimes backed by guitarist/co-writer Calle Johannesson.









Häxa

Blvsphemy Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)